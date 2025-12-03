New "bavovna" in Russia. Oil depots are burning in several regions

A new attack by Ukrainian drones has caused a fire at oil depots in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation. Moreover, it is reported that fuel tanks in the Voronezh region were hit.

Ukraine continues to destroy Russian oil depots

The first to make a statement on this matter was the Kremlin protege in the Tambov region, Yevgeny Pervishov.

According to the latter, on the night of December 3, a fire broke out at a local oil depot after debris from a UAV fell.

Firefighters and law enforcement officials quickly arrived at the scene. All necessary forces and resources were involved, said Yevhen Pervishov. Share

In addition, it is noted that the authorities of the Voronezh region also announced the attack by Ukrainian drones and subsequent damage.

Governor Alexander Gusev officially confirmed that four unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed in the skies over Voronezh and in two districts of the region.

There were no injuries. In one of the areas, several fuel tanks were slightly damaged by the fall of a downed UAV. There was no fire, claims a Russian official. Share

On the morning of December 3, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its air defenses were allegedly able to neutralize 102 Ukrainian drones in various regions: