A new attack by Ukrainian drones has caused a fire at oil depots in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation. Moreover, it is reported that fuel tanks in the Voronezh region were hit.
Ukraine continues to destroy Russian oil depots
The first to make a statement on this matter was the Kremlin protege in the Tambov region, Yevgeny Pervishov.
According to the latter, on the night of December 3, a fire broke out at a local oil depot after debris from a UAV fell.
In addition, it is noted that the authorities of the Voronezh region also announced the attack by Ukrainian drones and subsequent damage.
Governor Alexander Gusev officially confirmed that four unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed in the skies over Voronezh and in two districts of the region.
On the morning of December 3, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its air defenses were allegedly able to neutralize 102 Ukrainian drones in various regions:
26 drones were shot down over the Belgorod region,
22 — over Bryansk,
21 — over Kursk,
16 — above Rostovskaya,
7 — over Astrakhanskaya,
6 — above Saratovskaya,
4 — over the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
