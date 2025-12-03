Ukrainian air defense destroys 83 targets during new Russian attack
Ukrainian air defense destroys 83 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 2-3, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 111 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were destroyed.

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on December 3.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea. What is important to understand is that more than 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 83 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

Civilian infrastructure facilities and private households in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions were most affected. Unfortunately, there are casualties among the civilian population. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory!

