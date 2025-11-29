The new Russian budget for 2026, as before, remains a budget for war, not peace.
Points of attention
- Russia plans to spend a record amount of almost $167 billion on the army in 2026, with approximately 30% of the budget allocated to weapons purchases.
- The significant increase in military spending is at the expense of reducing the share of social spending and supporting the economy, leading to the lowest figures in at least the last 20 years.
- A substantial part of the costs for aggression against Ukraine is also borne by local budgets of the regions, emphasizing various mechanisms for indirect financing of military activities.
Russia plans to spend almost $167 billion on the army in 2026
Russia has approved the federal budget for 2026. Over the past two weeks, the document has passed through both chambers of parliament, and has now been signed by the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
Russia plans to spend record amounts on the war with Ukraine. Thus, almost 30% of the budget (12.93 trillion rubles or $166.8 billion) will be allocated to the army, including weapons purchases. As The Moscow Times notes, this is a record military spending since the times of the USSR.
However, that's not all. About 3.91 trillion rubles ($50.4 billion) are allocated to the "national security" item, which finances the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian National Guard, special services, and the penitentiary system. All of these agencies, to varying degrees, are also involved in the aggression against Ukraine.
The total Russian budget spending on the army and law enforcement agencies will amount to 16.84 trillion rubles ($217.2 billion), or 38% of the budget. For comparison, in 2021, when the Russian Federation was already preparing for an attack, this figure was (24%).
It should be added that Russia finances its aggression against Ukraine not only through direct spending on the army and security forces. A significant part of the costs is borne by local budgets of the regions, which, for example, cover part of the payments to contract soldiers who go to the front.
In addition, there are mechanisms for indirect financing of military factories by forcing banks to issue them bad loans for the production of weapons, which are then purchased by the government at a reduced price.
