Economists predict colossal losses for the Russian budget in November

Russian budget revenues from oil and gas could fall by about 35% in November compared to November last year, with the main reasons being lower oil prices and sanctions.

According to analysts' estimates, the Russian budget will receive 520 billion rubles from oil and gas sales in November. This is 7.4% less than in October, the agency notes.

For the period from January to November, the Russian budget will receive about 8 trillion rubles in oil and gas revenues, which is 22% less than for the same period last year. Share

The agency cites the fall in oil prices and the strengthening of the ruble, as well as sanctions, as the main reasons.