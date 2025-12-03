On December 3, talks between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team and an American delegation led by US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff took place in Moscow. Ultimately, the Kremlin said that a compromise plan to end Russia's war had not yet been found.
Points of attention
- Despite the 5-hour meeting and presentation of additional documents, no agreement has been reached, with Moscow's stance remaining firm.
- The development underscores the complexity of international diplomacy and the ongoing conflict dynamics in the region.
Putin made it clear that he intends to continue the war
The fact that the new round of peace talks ended in failure was announced by the Russian dictator's aide, Yuri Ushakov:
What is important to understand is that the meeting between Putin's team, US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner lasted almost 5 hours.
The focus of the parties was on the main American proposals, not on the specific wording of the peace plan.
Ushakov also officially confirmed that in addition to the initial "peace plan", which consisted of 28 points, four additional documents were handed over to the Kremlin, but the Russian authorities are not commenting on them.
Putin's aide emphasized that official Moscow expressed a "critical and even negative attitude" to a number of proposals, although the Kremlin is "ready to agree" to some points.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-