Norway announced an important decision to strengthen the AFU
Category
Politics
Publication date

Norway announced an important decision to strengthen the AFU

Norway decided to increase aid to Ukraine
Читати українською

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide officially confirmed that his country's government has decided to allocate another half a billion dollars to the PURL program, the main goal of which is to finance American weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • The increased support from Norway underscores the importance of Ukrainian army's preparedness even beyond the current peace talks, emphasizing the need to be strong and self-sufficient in the face of potential hostilities.
  • The collaboration between Norway, Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands in providing aid to Ukraine highlights the collective effort to bolster Ukraine's security and stability.

Norway decided to increase aid to Ukraine

What is important to understand is that after the official adoption of this decision, Norway, which is already one of the leaders in sponsoring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, de facto plans to cover half of the total planned funding in December 2025 on its own.

Today, Norway will announce an additional $500 million for the PURL program, which will be provided in two packages: one with Germany and Poland and one with Germany and the Netherlands, Espen Bart Eide emphasized.

According to the Norwegian Foreign Minister, the sharp increase in donations to PURL is his country's desire to support Ukraine during the so-called "peace negotiations."

"Now is the time to dramatically increase support for Ukraine so that Ukrainians can negotiate from a position of strength," the diplomat added.

In his opinion, even if the negotiations are successful, the need to arm the Ukrainian army will remain relevant:

It is also important to remember that when the war ends, Ukraine must be strong and able to protect itself from renewed hostilities.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin Rejects US-Ukraine Peace Plan
Putin made it clear that he intends to continue the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU has set a date for a total rejection of Russian gas
Council of Europe
The EU plans to completely abandon Russian gas

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?