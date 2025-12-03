Norway announced an important decision to strengthen the AFU

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide officially confirmed that his country's government has decided to allocate another half a billion dollars to the PURL program, the main goal of which is to finance American weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Norway decided to increase aid to Ukraine

What is important to understand is that after the official adoption of this decision, Norway, which is already one of the leaders in sponsoring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, de facto plans to cover half of the total planned funding in December 2025 on its own.

Today, Norway will announce an additional $500 million for the PURL program, which will be provided in two packages: one with Germany and Poland and one with Germany and the Netherlands, Espen Bart Eide emphasized. Share

According to the Norwegian Foreign Minister, the sharp increase in donations to PURL is his country's desire to support Ukraine during the so-called "peace negotiations."

"Now is the time to dramatically increase support for Ukraine so that Ukrainians can negotiate from a position of strength," the diplomat added. Share

In his opinion, even if the negotiations are successful, the need to arm the Ukrainian army will remain relevant: