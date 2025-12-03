Norway announced an important decision to strengthen the AFU

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide officially confirmed that his country's government has decided to allocate another half a billion dollars to the PURL program, the main goal of which is to finance American weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- The increased support from Norway underscores the importance of Ukrainian army's preparedness even beyond the current peace talks, emphasizing the need to be strong and self-sufficient in the face of potential hostilities.
- The collaboration between Norway, Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands in providing aid to Ukraine highlights the collective effort to bolster Ukraine's security and stability.
Norway decided to increase aid to Ukraine
What is important to understand is that after the official adoption of this decision, Norway, which is already one of the leaders in sponsoring the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, de facto plans to cover half of the total planned funding in December 2025 on its own.
According to the Norwegian Foreign Minister, the sharp increase in donations to PURL is his country's desire to support Ukraine during the so-called "peace negotiations."
In his opinion, even if the negotiations are successful, the need to arm the Ukrainian army will remain relevant:
