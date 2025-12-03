Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is actively providing updates on the progress of the conflict, including details on recent clashes, losses, and military operations.
  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with both sides engaging in intense battles and airstrikes, leading to significant casualties and damage on both ends.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 3, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/03/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,176,230 (+1,200) people

  • tanks — 11,393 (+6) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,682 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,780 (+12) units.

  • MLRS — 1,555 (+3) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 430 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 86,231 (+90) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,024 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,688 (+47) units.

  • special equipment — 4,012 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 153 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,787 attacks, including 50 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,406 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

