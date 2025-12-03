Russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region — two dead and three wounded

At least two people were killed and three others were injured in Russian attacks on the city of Ternivka, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia continues to kill civilians in Ukraine

Acting head of the OVA Vladislav Haivanenko spoke about the consequences of the Russian attacks.

According to the latter, on the night of December 3, the enemy launched a drone strike on Ternivka, Pavlohrad district.

The dead were men aged 43 and 50. Three more people were injured, all hospitalized. A 65-year-old man and woman are in "serious" condition. An 18-year-old boy is in moderate condition. Vladyslav Haivanenko Acting Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

In addition, it reports that a fire broke out in the city, a private house was hit, 6 more garages and cars were damaged, mutilated, and another car was completely destroyed.

Russian invaders also targeted the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district with a drone — infrastructure was again damaged.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

The occupiers attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones — there were hits in Nikopol and the Marhanets community.

Haivanenko officially confirmed that air defense forces destroyed 4 Russian drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.