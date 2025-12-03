Russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region — two dead and three wounded

At least two people were killed and three others were injured in Russian attacks on the city of Ternivka, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- Acting head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladislav Haivanenko, confirmed the downing of 4 Russian drones by air defense forces.
- The tragic events highlight the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the continuous threat posed by Russian invaders to civilians.
Russia continues to kill civilians in Ukraine
Acting head of the OVA Vladislav Haivanenko spoke about the consequences of the Russian attacks.
According to the latter, on the night of December 3, the enemy launched a drone strike on Ternivka, Pavlohrad district.
In addition, it reports that a fire broke out in the city, a private house was hit, 6 more garages and cars were damaged, mutilated, and another car was completely destroyed.
Russian invaders also targeted the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnyky district with a drone — infrastructure was again damaged.
The occupiers attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones — there were hits in Nikopol and the Marhanets community.
Haivanenko officially confirmed that air defense forces destroyed 4 Russian drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
