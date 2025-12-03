In Belgium, they believe that Russia will not lose the war in Ukraine, and that claims of its defeat are "a myth and a complete illusion." Therefore, the assets will have to be returned to the Kremlin after the war. The Russian Federation has openly threatened Belgium with "eternal retribution" if it confiscates the assets.

“Belgian sabotage”: new statement on frozen Russian assets

This was stated by Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever.

Wever speaks of "incredible pressure" surrounding the issue of recovering frozen Russian assets. At the same time, the Belgian prime minister stubbornly calls the attempt to transfer the aggressor's funds to Ukraine "theft."

The theft of another country's frozen assets, its sovereign wealth funds, has never been done before. This is the money of the Central Bank of Russia. Even during World War II, Germany's money was not confiscated, it was frozen. Bart de Wever Prime Minister of Belgium

Wever added that after the war, the state that lost it must itself give up all or part of its assets. But the Belgian prime minister, it turns out, believes that Russia is supposedly winning the war. Moreover, Russia's defeat in the war is "undesirable."

But who really believes that Russia will lose in Ukraine? Russia will not lose. This is a myth, a complete illusion. It is even undesirable for them to lose, so that instability does not reign in a country that possesses nuclear weapons.

Before that, Wever claims, the Kremlin resorted to direct threats to Brussels, promising "eternal retribution" if Belgium allowed the European Union to seize Russian assets.

Who believes that Putin will calmly accept the confiscation of Russian assets? Moscow has made it clear that in the event of confiscation, Belgium and I personally will feel the consequences “forever.” That seems like a pretty long time. Share

It should be noted that Belgium is constantly coming up with new excuses to sabotage the confiscation of Russian assets. In particular, Wever recently stated that the EU's proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine could allegedly lead to "serious" economic and geopolitical consequences.