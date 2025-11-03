IMF loan for Ukraine is under threat — what does Belgium have to do with it

Belgium's refusal to support the EU's multi-billion-dollar "reparations loan" for Ukraine could prompt the International Monetary Fund to block financial assistance to Kyiv.

Belgium's refusal could cost Ukraine an IMF loan

Politico writes about this, citing sources.

Ukraine is facing a large budget deficit and is in dire need of financing from the IMF. The fund is considering providing Kyiv with $8 billion over the next three years.

However, hopes of receiving financial support from the IMF depend on whether the EU can approve a €140 billion “reparations loan” to Ukraine using frozen Russian state assets, most of which are stored in Belgium.

A European Commission official and diplomats from three member states noted that reaching such an agreement would convince the IMF of Ukraine's financial viability in the coming years — a necessary condition for the Washington institution to provide funds to any state. Share

But Belgium opposed the loan last month at a meeting of EU leaders, citing financial and legal risks, reducing the chances of a deal being struck in time for a key IMF meeting scheduled for December.

"We are facing a timing problem," said one EU official. He pointed out that the next meeting of EU leaders is only scheduled for December 18-19.

As the US has significantly reduced its support for Ukraine, the IMF expects the EU to shoulder the main financial burden in the coming years.