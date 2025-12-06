Trump moved the "Nuclear Sniffer" to the coast of Russia — what's happening?

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of a specialized WC-135R Constant Phoenix aircraft to Japan. It is also often called the "Nuke Sniffer". The main task of this aircraft is to detect radioactive particles and record nuclear activity.

What is known about the WC-135R Constant Phoenix mission

According to journalists, on December 4, he was spotted during a flight near the Pacific coast of Russia.

What is important to understand is that this happened on a course where potential nuclear tests are regularly monitored.

The "Nuclear Sniffer" collects solid and gaseous emissions to monitor compliance with the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Boeing WC-135 Constant Phoenix (Photo: wikipedia.org)

In addition, it is noted that the aircraft is temporarily based in Japan, and its deployment took place in November 2025.

The journalist draws attention to the fact that Trump made the decision to transfer the WC-135R Constant Phoenix closer to Russian territory when dictator Vladimir Putin ordered an assessment of Russia's readiness for possible full-scale nuclear tests.