Trump made a new fateful decision regarding Ukraine
Trump has not abandoned his intention to stop the war
Source:  online.ua

The administration of US leader Donald Trump has released an updated national security strategy. It is important to understand that the key interest in this document is the end of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

  • Official Washington aims to shift responsibilities to European states for their own defense and discourage the perception of NATO as an 'ever-expanding alliance.'
  • The strategy indicates a potential shift in relations with the US for individual NATO members, urging for a reconsideration of their place in the world.

Journalists carefully analyzed the document and concluded that it also identifies the restoration of strategic stability with Russia as the top priority in Europe.

As Donald Trump has decided, it is currently important for the United States to stabilize the economies of European countries and prevent unintentional escalation or expansion of the war.

And also to ensure the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine for its survival as a viable state, says the document released by the White House.

In addition, official Washington wants no one on the international stage to perceive NATO as an "ever-expanding alliance."

The document also predicts that over time, individual members of the bloc may reconsider their relations with the US, as they will "become largely non-European."

And the question will be whether they will see their place in the world — or their alliance with the United States — in the same way that those who signed the NATO charter saw it, the statement said.

Moreover, the strategy also states that European states should take greater responsibility for their own defense.

