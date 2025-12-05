The administration of US leader Donald Trump has released an updated national security strategy. It is important to understand that the key interest in this document is the end of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Official Washington aims to shift responsibilities to European states for their own defense and discourage the perception of NATO as an 'ever-expanding alliance.'
- The strategy indicates a potential shift in relations with the US for individual NATO members, urging for a reconsideration of their place in the world.
Trump has not abandoned his intention to stop the war
Journalists carefully analyzed the document and concluded that it also identifies the restoration of strategic stability with Russia as the top priority in Europe.
As Donald Trump has decided, it is currently important for the United States to stabilize the economies of European countries and prevent unintentional escalation or expansion of the war.
In addition, official Washington wants no one on the international stage to perceive NATO as an "ever-expanding alliance."
The document also predicts that over time, individual members of the bloc may reconsider their relations with the US, as they will "become largely non-European."
Moreover, the strategy also states that European states should take greater responsibility for their own defense.
