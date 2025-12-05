"You're not in the game." Putin's envoy challenged Merz
"You're not in the game." Putin's envoy challenged Merz

The Kremlin is trying to humiliate Kyiv's allies
Source:  online.ua

The Russian dictator's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, attempted to publicly humiliate German leader Friedrich Merz, who recently stood up for Ukraine and its interests amid peace talks.

  • Kyrylo Dmytriev responds to Merz's alleged comments, claiming Merz has disqualified himself by inciting war and disrupting peace efforts.
  • The public insult by the Kremlin negotiator sheds light on the complex dynamics and power struggles in international peace negotiations.

Putin's ally was one of the first to react to the transcript of a phone conversation between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and other European leaders.

During the conversation, Merz and Macron were genuinely concerned that the United States could "betray Ukraine and Europe" in its negotiations with the Kremlin over a potential peace deal.

Kyrylo Dmytriev decided to comment on the phrase that Merz allegedly said in the conversation, that "they are playing a game — both with you and with us" (Ukraine and Europe).

Chancellor Merz accuses Americans of "games"... Dear Merz, you are not even in the game. You have disqualified yourself by inciting war, disrupting peacemaking efforts, unrealistic proposals, the suicide of Western civilization, migration, and stubborn stupidity," the Kremlin negotiator cynically stated.

