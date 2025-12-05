"The biggest disappointment." Vance admitted the US fiasco in negotiations with Russia
Vance made a new statement about ending the war
Source:  NBC News

US Vice President J.D. Vance considers the "biggest disappointment" of his time in the White House to be the failure to sign a peace agreement to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The failure to resolve the war in Ukraine is highlighted as a major disappointment by Vance, contrasting the initial belief that it would be easier to achieve peace in Eastern Europe than in the Middle East.
  • Vance's candid admission sheds light on the challenges faced by the White House in addressing the conflict with Russia and underscores the importance of continued efforts towards peace.

American journalists asked Trump's associate to frankly admit what was his biggest disappointment as vice president.

Vance immediately spoke about the high-profile failure to sign an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to him, it is this war, and not any other, that is the cause of the greatest disappointment for the entire White House.

We really believed - and you've heard the President say this a million times - that this would be the easiest war to resolve. And if you were to say that peace in the Middle East is easier to achieve than peace in Eastern Europe, I would say you're crazy.

Despite this, Donald Trump's ally said he is not losing hope.

In his opinion, the US president's team has made significant progress, although this is not the end of the story.

"I think there is hope — we hope that in the coming weeks there will be good news in this direction," Vance added.

