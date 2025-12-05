US Vice President J.D. Vance considers the "biggest disappointment" of his time in the White House to be the failure to sign a peace agreement to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The failure to resolve the war in Ukraine is highlighted as a major disappointment by Vance, contrasting the initial belief that it would be easier to achieve peace in Eastern Europe than in the Middle East.
- Vance's candid admission sheds light on the challenges faced by the White House in addressing the conflict with Russia and underscores the importance of continued efforts towards peace.
Vance made a new statement about ending the war
American journalists asked Trump's associate to frankly admit what was his biggest disappointment as vice president.
Vance immediately spoke about the high-profile failure to sign an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
According to him, it is this war, and not any other, that is the cause of the greatest disappointment for the entire White House.
Despite this, Donald Trump's ally said he is not losing hope.
In his opinion, the US president's team has made significant progress, although this is not the end of the story.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-