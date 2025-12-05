"The biggest disappointment." Vance admitted the US fiasco in negotiations with Russia

US Vice President J.D. Vance considers the "biggest disappointment" of his time in the White House to be the failure to sign a peace agreement to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Vance made a new statement about ending the war

American journalists asked Trump's associate to frankly admit what was his biggest disappointment as vice president.

Vance immediately spoke about the high-profile failure to sign an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to him, it is this war, and not any other, that is the cause of the greatest disappointment for the entire White House.

We really believed - and you've heard the President say this a million times - that this would be the easiest war to resolve. And if you were to say that peace in the Middle East is easier to achieve than peace in Eastern Europe, I would say you're crazy. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

Despite this, Donald Trump's ally said he is not losing hope.

In his opinion, the US president's team has made significant progress, although this is not the end of the story.