The Kremlin revealed its cynical goals during the peace talks
The Kremlin revealed its cynical goals during the peace talks

The Kremlin does not hide its main idea
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to claim that the aggressor country Russia is ready for peace negotiations, because in this way it plans to achieve its "goals" in the war against Ukraine.

  • The upcoming meeting between Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff highlights the diplomatic efforts undertaken by both sides amidst escalating tensions.
  • Insights from Kremlin's latest briefing provide a deeper understanding of Russia's persistent efforts to advance its strategic interests through international negotiations.

The Kremlin does not hide its main idea

Putin's representative made a statement on this matter at a briefing for Indian media.

Through peace negotiations, we must achieve our goals set within the framework of a special military operation (this is what Russia cynically calls the war against Ukraine - ed.).

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

He also began to shamelessly assure that the aggressor country supposedly wants peace.

However, he also continues to lie publicly that Putin had "primary reasons" to start a war against Ukraine.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will begin on December 2 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Witkoff's visit will be his sixth in 2025. He first visited Moscow in February, followed by visits to Moscow and St. Petersburg on March 13, April 11 and 25, and August 6.

