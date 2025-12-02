Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to claim that the aggressor country Russia is ready for peace negotiations, because in this way it plans to achieve its "goals" in the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin does not hide its main idea

Putin's representative made a statement on this matter at a briefing for Indian media.

Through peace negotiations, we must achieve our goals set within the framework of a special military operation (this is what Russia cynically calls the war against Ukraine - ed.). Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

He also began to shamelessly assure that the aggressor country supposedly wants peace.

However, he also continues to lie publicly that Putin had "primary reasons" to start a war against Ukraine.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff will begin on December 2 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Moscow time.