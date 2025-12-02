Polish leader Karol Nawrocki wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to finally decide whether he wants friendship and good relations with Poland.
Points of attention
- Official Warsaw does not have high expectations but remains open to fostering a positive relationship with Ukraine.
- The invitation for Zelensky to visit Poland signals a willingness to discuss important issues and make mutual decisions.
The relationship between Navrotsky and Zelensky is still under question
The Polish leader's position was voiced by Marcin Przydach, head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Radio Zet reports.
He began to argue that "Ukraine is in a difficult situation and should look for friends."
As Marcin Przydach noted, official Warsaw does not have too far-reaching expectations.
Against this background, the official emphasized that the Polish president currently has no plans to visit Kyiv.
Moreover, he emphasized that the invitation for the Ukrainian leader to visit Poland remains valid.
