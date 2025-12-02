Navrotskyi made a demand to Zelensky for "friendship with Poland"
Publication date

Navrotskyi made a demand to Zelensky for "friendship with Poland"

The relationship between Navrotsky and Zelensky is still under question
Source:  online.ua

Polish leader Karol Nawrocki wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to finally decide whether he wants friendship and good relations with Poland.

Points of attention

  • Official Warsaw does not have high expectations but remains open to fostering a positive relationship with Ukraine.
  • The invitation for Zelensky to visit Poland signals a willingness to discuss important issues and make mutual decisions.

The relationship between Navrotsky and Zelensky is still under question

The Polish leader's position was voiced by Marcin Przydach, head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Radio Zet reports.

He began to argue that "Ukraine is in a difficult situation and should look for friends."

This potential friend is Poland and the Polish president, but it is the Ukrainian president who must analyze whether he wants this friendship and good relations.

As Marcin Przydach noted, official Warsaw does not have too far-reaching expectations.

Against this background, the official emphasized that the Polish president currently has no plans to visit Kyiv.

"Someday, in the future, I can imagine that such visits will take place if Kyiv makes the appropriate decisions," Przydach said.

Moreover, he emphasized that the invitation for the Ukrainian leader to visit Poland remains valid.

He can come to Warsaw at any time, but also so that we can agree on certain issues and make decisions, for example, on historical topics, — said Przydach.

