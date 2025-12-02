Polish leader Karol Nawrocki wants Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to finally decide whether he wants friendship and good relations with Poland.

The relationship between Navrotsky and Zelensky is still under question

The Polish leader's position was voiced by Marcin Przydach, head of the International Policy Bureau of the Office of the President of Poland, Radio Zet reports.

He began to argue that "Ukraine is in a difficult situation and should look for friends."

This potential friend is Poland and the Polish president, but it is the Ukrainian president who must analyze whether he wants this friendship and good relations. Share

As Marcin Przydach noted, official Warsaw does not have too far-reaching expectations.

Against this background, the official emphasized that the Polish president currently has no plans to visit Kyiv.

"Someday, in the future, I can imagine that such visits will take place if Kyiv makes the appropriate decisions," Przydach said. Share

Moreover, he emphasized that the invitation for the Ukrainian leader to visit Poland remains valid.