Karol Nawrocki stated that as the President of Poland, he unconditionally demands reparations from Germany "for the common good" for the wrongs inflicted during World War II.
Navrotsky demands reparations from Germany for World War II
Navrotsky believes it is necessary to resolve the issue of reparations from Germany in order to build a partnership based on truth and good relations.
Navrotskyi said this on September 1 at Westerplatte, where celebrations began on the occasion of the 86th anniversary of the start of World War II.
He also called on the government to support the demand for reparations from Germany.
On January 3, 2023, Warsaw officially appealed to the UN leadership to support the Polish initiative for Germany to pay war reparations to Poland for the wrongs caused during World War II.
