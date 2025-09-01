"I unconditionally demand reparations for Poland!". Nawrotsky appealed to Germany
Читати українською
Source:  PAP

Karol Nawrocki stated that as the President of Poland, he unconditionally demands reparations from Germany "for the common good" for the wrongs inflicted during World War II.

  • Karol Nawrocki, as the President of Poland, unconditionally demands reparations from Germany for the wrongs inflicted during World War II.
  • Reparations are seen as essential for building a partnership based on truth and good relations between Poland and Germany.
  • Nawrocki emphasizes that while reparations will not erase historical amnesia, Poland requires justice, truth, and clear relations with Germany.

Navrotsky demands reparations from Germany for World War II

Navrotsky believes it is necessary to resolve the issue of reparations from Germany in order to build a partnership based on truth and good relations.

I demand it unconditionally for the common good. Reparations will not be an alternative to historical amnesia, but Poland, as a frontline state, as the most important country on NATO's eastern flank, needs justice, truth, and clear relations with Germany, and it needs reparations from the German state.

Navrotskyi said this on September 1 at Westerplatte, where celebrations began on the occasion of the 86th anniversary of the start of World War II.

He also called on the government to support the demand for reparations from Germany.

I believe that the Prime Minister and the Polish government will strengthen the President's voice on the international stage, and together with our Western neighbors we will build our truly secure future.

On January 3, 2023, Warsaw officially appealed to the UN leadership to support the Polish initiative for Germany to pay war reparations to Poland for the wrongs caused during World War II.

