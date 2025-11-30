China is facing one of the most serious challenges in its history

Bloomberg analysts point out that China's industrial sector is not only still in a state of recession, but is also de facto continuing a record downward trend amid a sharp aggravation of economic problems in the PRC.
Points of attention
- Analysts point out the gravity of the situation as China faces unprecedented economic difficulties amid a period of global trade turbulence.
- Understanding the implications of China's economic challenges is crucial for assessing the state of the global economy and the effects on various sectors.
What is happening to China's economy?
According to analysts, the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) in China was 49.2 points.
What is important to understand is that this indicator has not been able to cross the 50 mark for over half a year — it is what separates growth from recession.
Official Beijing cannot ignore the fact that this is the longest negative series in the entire history of observations.
Experts familiar with this situation predicted a slightly higher indicator at 49.4 points, but this did not happen.
According to analysts, the described phenomena clearly form the first idea of the state of the world's second largest economy — China — against the backdrop of the end of a period of global trade turbulence and an unprecedented decline in investment.
