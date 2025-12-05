As The Wall Street Journal has learned, European leaders have issued a stern warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: do not make concessions to Russia without reliable security guarantees from the United States.

Europe will seek a just peace for Ukraine

Official Brussels urged the Ukrainian leader to seek security guarantees for Kyiv from Donald Trump's team before accepting Russia's demands.

This clear warning was conveyed during a telephone conversation on Monday between Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, and Ursula von der Leyen.

Kyiv's allies advised the Ukrainian president to seek a primary role for the United States in the security guarantees offered to Ukraine in any agreement.

There is growing concern in Kyiv and other European capitals that Washington has not clarified what it will do if Russia violates a potential peace deal and attacks Ukraine again. Share

Despite the fact that Donald Trump's team ignores the calls and remarks of official Brussels on this matter, the European Union still has influence on Volodymyr Zelensky and his decisions.