Watch: Drones attacked Russian port, refinery and Chechnya Security Council
Russia has been covered by a new “bavovna”
Source:  online.ua

On the night of December 5, drones attacked a port in Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, causing a large-scale fire. Moreover, the oil refinery in Syzran, Samara Oblast, was hit.

  • The implications of these attacks highlight the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to drone threats and the need for enhanced security measures.
  • Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the damage and the motives behind the coordinated drone strikes.

At night, information began to spread actively on Russian social networks that the Temryuk commercial sea port in the Krasnodar Territory had come under attack by drones.

Later, it also became known about the damage to fuel tanks and a fire.

Some time passed, and the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation officially acknowledged the fact of the damage and the fire. 8 units of equipment tried to extinguish the fire.

"Due to an attack by a UAV of the Kyiv regime (Ukraine — ed.), elements of the port infrastructure in Temryuk were damaged. A fire broke out," the statement said.

Russian opposition media analyzed footage from eyewitnesses to the fire and reported that the video was taken from the Temryuk-Holubytska highway.

What is important to understand is that the distance from the shooting point to the port is 4 km. There, a gas terminal is burning brightly.

Temryuk Sea Port is a port in the Temryuk Bay of the Sea of Azov on the Taman Peninsula in Krasnodar Krai.

It is also worth noting that the port complex is located there, through which various types of cargo pass: from gas to oil.

In addition, it is known that drones hit a refinery in Syzran, Samara Region.

Moreover, drones attacked the high-rise business center “Grozny City”, which houses the Security Council of Chechnya, the counting chamber, and the election commission.

The photo shows significant damage, but detailed information about the consequences of the impact has not yet been disclosed.

