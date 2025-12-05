"Bomber and Logistics". DIU destroyed 8 enemy targets in Crimea

On the morning of December 5, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the results of new successful operations in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. The “Ghosts” of the DIU managed to implement them over the past two weeks.
New DIU operations in Crimea — what are the results?
According to Ukrainian military intelligence, in total, it is about the destruction of 8 enemy targets on the temporarily occupied peninsula.
Thus, it is indicated that over the past 14 days, eight successful strikes have been carried out on military infrastructure facilities of the Russian army.
The “Ghost” drones struck:
Su-24 front-line bomber;
antenna in a radio-transparent dome;
radar station 39N6 “Kasta-2E2”;
UAV “Orion”;
two 48Ya6-K1 “Podlyot” radar stations;
freight train and the “Ural” of the Russian troops.
The Main Intelligence Directorate also showed how the “Ghosts” successfully destroy targets behind enemy lines.
