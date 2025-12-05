"Bomber and Logistics". DIU destroyed 8 enemy targets in Crimea
"Bomber and Logistics". DIU destroyed 8 enemy targets in Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New DIU operations in Crimea - what are the results?
On the morning of December 5, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the results of new successful operations in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. The “Ghosts” of the DIU managed to implement them over the past two weeks.

  • Ukrainian military intelligence highlighted the impactful strikes carried out over the past 14 days, emphasizing the effectiveness of the 'Ghosts' in disrupting enemy operations behind the lines.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate's announcement underlines the ongoing commitment of DIU soldiers in defending Ukraine, with a call for continued support and recognition. Glory to Ukraine!

New DIU operations in Crimea — what are the results?

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, in total, it is about the destruction of 8 enemy targets on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

The masters of the special unit of the DIUG of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue methodical demilitarization on the temporarily occupied peninsula, the official statement says.

Thus, it is indicated that over the past 14 days, eight successful strikes have been carried out on military infrastructure facilities of the Russian army.

The “Ghost” drones struck:

  • Su-24 front-line bomber;

  • antenna in a radio-transparent dome;

  • radar station 39N6 “Kasta-2E2”;

  • UAV “Orion”;

  • two 48Ya6-K1 “Podlyot” radar stations;

  • freight train and the “Ural” of the Russian troops.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also showed how the “Ghosts” successfully destroy targets behind enemy lines.

We continue the fight! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasize the DIU soldiers.

