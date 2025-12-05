The General Staff announced new colossal losses of the Russian army
Ukraine
The General Staff announced new colossal losses of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of December 5, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on December 4, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent air strikes and engagements showcase the intensity of the conflict and the strategic efforts employed by both sides.
  • The update highlights specific areas targeted by the Russian army and the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine in defending its territories.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 5, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/05/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,178,610 (+1,240) people;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,686 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 34,843 (+34) units;

  • MLRS — 1,558 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 431 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 86,900 (+424) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,907 (+94) units;

  • special equipment — 4,014 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 61 air strikes and dropped 173 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 6,664 attacks, including 153 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,480 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Shalyhine in Sumy region; Ternuvaty, Hulyaipole, Staroukrainka, Stepnohirsk, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka in Zaporizhia region.

