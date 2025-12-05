Britain plans to "unfreeze" 8 billion pounds assets for Ukraine

Official London is calling for the unfreezing of £8 billion of Russian assets frozen in the country, which will enable Ukraine to survive against the backdrop of Russia's war of aggression.

Britain calls on allies to act

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Ukraine's allies should create a coordinated plan for the use of these Russian sovereign assets.

"To not only support Ukraine in the short term, but also to deliver this powerful message to Russia," the British Foreign Minister emphasized. Share

She drew attention to the fact that the profits from frozen assets have already been used to finance Ukraine.

As for the new plan, it involves using "cash balances" that will make it possible to finance Kyiv with a "reparation loan" for 2026 and 2027.

The European Union is also considering another alternative scenario — finding funds from British and European taxpayers to cover Ukraine's budget deficit of 137 billion euros over the next two years.