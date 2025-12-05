Russians killed a 12-year-old child in the Dnipropetrovsk region

During the night of December 5, Russian invaders attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region at once. According to the latest reports, a 12-year-old boy was killed and three other local residents were injured.

Russians continue to kill Ukrainian children

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, spoke about the consequences of enemy strikes.

According to him, in the Vasylkivska community of the Sinelnyky district, the Russian army targeted a residential sector with a drone — a 12-year-old boy became the new victim of the aggressor country.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA/26088

In addition, it is indicated that his parents — a woman born in 1988 and a man born in 1986 — were injured as a result of the Russian invaders' strike.

Vladyslav Haivanenko officially confirmed that they received the necessary medical assistance.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA/26088

It is also indicated that after the attack by the enemy Russians, a fire broke out, one private house was destroyed, and another was damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the occupiers shelled Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities with artillery, FPV drones and Grad MLRS. In the Pokrovska community, a 70-year-old local resident (born in 1955) suffered a mine-explosive injury. Share

Russian invaders damaged private homes, five apartment buildings, and smashed a car.