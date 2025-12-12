Trump attacks Zelensky with new accusations
Trump attacks Zelensky with new accusations

The White House
US President Donald Trump has begun publicly complaining that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is the only one who does not like the White House's proposed "peace plan" to end Russia's war of aggression.

Points of attention

  • Trump claims that despite challenges, the United States is not only saving money by not supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia but also making profits from the situation.
  • The ongoing fiasco in the peace talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia sheds light on the strained relations and diverging interests among the involved parties.

According to the head of the White House, he was convinced that the United States was very close to signing a peace agreement with the aggressor country, Russia.

I thought we were very close to a deal with Ukraine. In fact, with the exception of President Zelensky himself, his people like the draft deal.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the American leader began to claim that his "peace plan" actually had "four or five points."

The head of the White House does not deny rumors that the negotiation process is difficult, because the aforementioned document provides for the division of territories.

Moreover, Trump once again decided to compare diplomatic efforts with his business experience.

He concluded that ending Russia's war against Ukraine is "a thousand times more difficult" than striking a real estate deal.

The American leader is also proud that after his return to the White House, the United States is not only not spending on supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia, but is also making money from it.

