A peace deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine is "very close," according to outgoing US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg. However, there are two remaining issues that need to be addressed along the way.

According to Trump's associate, efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war are in the "last 10 meters."

The problem is that this distance is the most difficult to overcome.

Keith Kellogg also officially confirmed that the two key unresolved issues are territory — primarily the future of the Donetsk region — as well as control over the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which was seized by the Russian Federation.

If we solve those two problems, I think the rest of the issues will be solved pretty well. We're really close. Keith Kellogg Special Envoy of the President of the USA

A Trump spokesman urged the world not to ignore the fact that the scale of deaths and injuries from Russia's war is "horrific" and unprecedented for a regional conflict.

As previously mentioned, on December 6, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky held telephone talks with the US president's team, which is working to end the fighting.

According to insiders, this conversation was really complicated.