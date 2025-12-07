The AFU liberated the village of Tykhye in the Dnipropetrovsk region

The 67th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to successfully de-occupy the village of Tykhye, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, from Russian invaders.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually expelling Russians from the Dnipropetrovsk region

The 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on November 21, 2025, the Russian invaders published a video on their resources where their soldiers wave "their rags" (the Russian flag — ed.) in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Moreover, at that time the Russian army cynically announced the occupation of the settlements of Tykhye and Vidradne (Pokrovskaya community, Synelnikovsky district) by the terrorist "Vostok group".

However, thanks to coordinated and clear actions, as well as competent planning and courageous implementation, the fighters of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade knocked out the Russian occupiers from Tychy and finally cleared the village of enemy forces.

We officially declare: as of December 6, 2025, the settlement of Tykhe is under the control of soldiers of the 67th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, — says the official statement of the Ukrainian defenders. Share

In addition, they showed a video of the battles for the village, which ended in a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: