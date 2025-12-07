Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 179 targets neutralized
Ukraine
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 179 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces repelled a new Russian attack
During the night of December 6-7, the Russian army carried out a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. In total, the enemy used 246 air attack means - 5 ballistic missiles and 241 UAVs of various types.

  • The enemy used a significant number of attack UAVs and ballistic missiles in the air assault.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the importance of air defense readiness and safety measures.

Air defense forces repelled a new Russian attack

This time, the enemy used the following for the air attack:

  1. 241 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - TOT AR Crimea (about 150 of them are "Shaheeds");

  2. 3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Tambov region — Russian Federation);

  3. 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 179 air targets:

  • 175 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

  • 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

  • 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

65 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations. The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

