140 billion euros for Ukraine. The US is obstructing the work of the EU

According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump's team is demanding that some European Union countries block plans to use frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to provide a reparations loan for Ukraine.

Ukraine may not receive aid due to US position

From their insiders, journalists learned that members of the Trump team actively persuaded the Europeans that these assets were necessary to secure a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

The White House believes that these funds "should not be used to continue the war."

However, the American authorities are currently refusing to comment on these secret negotiations, as well as to reveal what was agreed upon.

What is important to understand is that recently, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, officially confirmed that the EC board approved the provision of a "reparation loan" to Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

IMF experts concluded that Ukraine's needs in 2026–2027 will reach about 135 billion euros.