Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is on an official visit to India on December 5, where he has already met with the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this time, the Kremlin leader has already been subjected to a barrage of not-so-pleasant questions from journalists about the causes and course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Indian journalist not afraid of Putin

A representative of the Indian media asked the head of the Kremlin why his army daily destroys the homes of even those Ukrainians who were supposedly friends with Russia and were Russian-speaking.

She also drew attention to the fact that Ukrainians in the east were shocked by the actions of Russian troops.

In response, Putin cynically stated that he did not understand what they were shocked about, because they were simply “in the wrong part of Luhansk or Donetsk regions.”

The Kremlin leader also lied that he gave Ukrainians “the opportunity to have their say in the referendum,” and that those who did not want to vote for Russia “could leave their homes.”

It is also worth noting that Indian leader Narendra Modi himself, during a meeting with Putin, stated that New Delhi "is not a neutral party" in the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine and stands "on the side of peace."