The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of December 5, the Defense Forces managed to strike the Syzran Oil Refinery and the seaport in the Krasnodar Territory on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia.

What is known about Ukraine's new strikes on Russia?

In order to significantly reduce the enemy's military and economic potential, Ukrainian soldiers struck the infrastructure of the Temryutsk seaport, located in the Krasnodar Territory.

What is important to understand is that this port is actively involved in the process of shipping general, liquid, bulk and bulk cargo, as well as in directly meeting the needs of the Russian army.

The port was hit, and a large-scale fire broke out after that.

In addition, the capacity of the Syzransky oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation was affected. The annual processing volume of this refinery is from 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil per year. It is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian aggressor. Share

But a massive fire also broke out on the territory of the Russian plant.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it was possible to confirm the consequences of the recent damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully strike the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil purification plant.