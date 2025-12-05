The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of December 5, the Defense Forces managed to strike the Syzran Oil Refinery and the seaport in the Krasnodar Territory on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the consequences of the strikes on the Saratov Oil Refinery, emphasizing the effective disruption of the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil purification unit.
- As a result of the recent attacks, key installations at the targeted refineries have been shut down, causing operational disruptions and reducing their processing capacity.
What is known about Ukraine's new strikes on Russia?
In order to significantly reduce the enemy's military and economic potential, Ukrainian soldiers struck the infrastructure of the Temryutsk seaport, located in the Krasnodar Territory.
What is important to understand is that this port is actively involved in the process of shipping general, liquid, bulk and bulk cargo, as well as in directly meeting the needs of the Russian army.
The port was hit, and a large-scale fire broke out after that.
But a massive fire also broke out on the territory of the Russian plant.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it was possible to confirm the consequences of the recent damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully strike the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil purification plant.
More on the topic
