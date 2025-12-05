Another 18 children and teenagers were rescued from Russian occupation

Bring Kids Back UA and the charity Save Ukraine have officially confirmed that a large group of children and teenagers have been successfully returned to Ukraine from the Russian occupation. They survived abuse by the Russian occupiers, but did not give up and were able to wait for rescue.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers relentlessly pressured families to send children to Russian schools, with some parents facing accusations, threats, and violence when they resisted.
- The rescued children and teenagers are currently receiving psychological and humanitarian support to help them overcome the traumas they experienced under Russian occupation.
Ukraine is determined to return all its children
According to the Bring Kids Back UA team, 16-year-old Mykola, 11-year-old Tetyana, and 7-year-old Anzhelika returned home.
It is worth noting that their father is a Ukrainian defender.
Russian invaders threatened to take away the mother's children because she refused to go to Russian school.
When the family traveled abroad, they were interrogated for hours and forced to tell where their father was.
17-year-old Taras, who lived under Russian occupation for most of his life, also returned home.
In addition, 13-year-old Olesya was rescued. The occupiers constantly demanded that her mother send her child to a Russian school. The Russian soldiers ignored the fact that they regularly dropped drones on the way to the school.
The woman was accused of "correction" and threatened to be taken "to the basement."
In total, 18 children and adolescents were rescued this time — they are receiving psychological and humanitarian assistance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-