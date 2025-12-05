Social network X received a fine of 120 million euros from the EC — what are the reasons?

The European Commission has fined social network X €120 million for breaching transparency obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA).
This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.
The European Commission stressed that this deceptive practice exposes social media users to the risk of fraud, including identity fraud and other forms of manipulation. While the DSA does not require user verification, the law clearly prohibits online platforms from falsely claiming that users have been verified if such verification has not been carried out.
It is also noted that social network X is not fulfilling its obligations under the DSA to provide researchers with access to the platform's public data.
Ad Repository X does not meet DSA transparency and accessibility requirements. Accessible and searchable ad repositories are critical for researchers and civil society to detect fraud, hybrid threats, coordinated information operations, and false advertising.
It is noted that this is the first EC decision on non-compliance with requirements under the DSA.
Failure to comply with the decision may result in periodic penalties.