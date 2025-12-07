Ukraine immediately dismantled 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft have successfully struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

  • Recent military engagements include missile strikes, air attacks, and the use of drones by the enemy forces.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments of the conflict between Ukraine and the Russian invaders as the intense fighting continues.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 7, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/07/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,180,870 (+1,080) people

  • tanks — 11,401 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,688 (+0) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,907 (+33) units.

  • MLRS — 1,562 (+2) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 431 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 87,927 (+540) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,054 (+30) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,135 (+98) units.

  • special equipment — 4,015 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 60 air strikes, used 57 missiles and dropped 143 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,291 attacks, including 117 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,360 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

