Ukraine immediately dismantled 4 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft have successfully struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 7, 2025
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/07/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,180,870 (+1,080) people
tanks — 11,401 (+3) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,688 (+0) units.
artillery systems — 34,907 (+33) units.
MLRS — 1,562 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.
aircraft — 431 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 87,927 (+540) units.
cruise missiles — 4,054 (+30) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,135 (+98) units.
special equipment — 4,015 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 60 air strikes, used 57 missiles and dropped 143 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,291 attacks, including 117 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,360 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
