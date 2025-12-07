Russia massively attacked the Poltava region — what were the consequences?

Acting Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Volodymyr Kohut officially confirmed that on the night of December 7, Russia carried out a large-scale air attack on the energy sector of the Poltava region. According to him, direct hits were recorded, technical equipment was damaged, and in some areas there were interruptions in heat and water supply.

The situation in the Poltava region after the Russian attack

"Last night, the Russians carried out a massive combined attack on the Poltava region using missiles and UAVs. Several energy sector enterprises in the Kremenchuk district were hit," Kohut said in a statement. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that fires started as a result of direct hits and falling debris.

In addition, it is indicated that technical equipment came under enemy attack.

According to the latest data, the wreckage of a Russian drone damaged an outbuilding on the territory of a private household.

There are no victims or injured among the civilian population of Poltava region.

"Due to the attack, there are interruptions in heat and water supply in some areas of the community. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," Kohut emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that during the night of December 6-7, Russia used 246 air attack weapons — 5 ballistic missiles and 241 UAVs of various types — to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.