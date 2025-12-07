Russia massively attacked the Poltava region — what were the consequences?

Acting Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Volodymyr Kohut officially confirmed that on the night of December 7, Russia carried out a large-scale air attack on the energy sector of the Poltava region. According to him, direct hits were recorded, technical equipment was damaged, and in some areas there were interruptions in heat and water supply.
Points of attention
- Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are underway, with emphasis on restoring vital services and infrastructure in the affected areas.
- No civilian casualties were reported, but the region faces challenges in dealing with the aftermath of the assault and ensuring the safety of its residents.
The situation in the Poltava region after the Russian attack
He also drew attention to the fact that fires started as a result of direct hits and falling debris.
In addition, it is indicated that technical equipment came under enemy attack.
According to the latest data, the wreckage of a Russian drone damaged an outbuilding on the territory of a private household.
There are no victims or injured among the civilian population of Poltava region.
What is important to understand is that during the night of December 6-7, Russia used 246 air attack weapons — 5 ballistic missiles and 241 UAVs of various types — to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 179 enemy targets, but the Russian attack is still ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-