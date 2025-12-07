Russia massively attacked the Poltava region — what were the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia massively attacked the Poltava region — what were the consequences?

The situation in the Poltava region after the Russian attack
Читати українською
Source:  State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava region

Acting Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Volodymyr Kohut officially confirmed that on the night of December 7, Russia carried out a large-scale air attack on the energy sector of the Poltava region. According to him, direct hits were recorded, technical equipment was damaged, and in some areas there were interruptions in heat and water supply.

Points of attention

  • Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are underway, with emphasis on restoring vital services and infrastructure in the affected areas.
  • No civilian casualties were reported, but the region faces challenges in dealing with the aftermath of the assault and ensuring the safety of its residents.

The situation in the Poltava region after the Russian attack

"Last night, the Russians carried out a massive combined attack on the Poltava region using missiles and UAVs. Several energy sector enterprises in the Kremenchuk district were hit," Kohut said in a statement.

He also drew attention to the fact that fires started as a result of direct hits and falling debris.

In addition, it is indicated that technical equipment came under enemy attack.

According to the latest data, the wreckage of a Russian drone damaged an outbuilding on the territory of a private household.

There are no victims or injured among the civilian population of Poltava region.

"Due to the attack, there are interruptions in heat and water supply in some areas of the community. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," Kohut emphasized.

What is important to understand is that during the night of December 6-7, Russia used 246 air attack weapons — 5 ballistic missiles and 241 UAVs of various types — to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 179 enemy targets, but the Russian attack is still ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
War budget. Russia to spend almost $167 billion on army in 2026
Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
European leaders gave Zelensky a secret warning
Europe will seek a just peace for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 179 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces repelled a new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?