Czech leader Petr Pavel has called on the international community to refrain from making any concessions to Russia in the peace process to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, saying it would have fatal consequences for everyone.
Points of attention
- The President of the Czech Republic emphasizes the importance of not making concessions to Putin, likening the situation to past historical mistakes.
- Pavel's warning underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for a strong stance against Russian aggression in the region.
Petr Pavel once again stood up for Ukraine
The President of the Czech Republic is absolutely convinced that a potential victory for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine would be a defeat for the entire West.
He also drew attention to the fact that recent events on the international stage are generally very reminiscent of the events of 1938.
This is about the historical period when the countries of Europe allowed German leader Adolf Hitler to annex Czechoslovakia in order to avoid a world war.
According to the Czech leader, this time the West is guilty not so much of betraying Ukraine, but of once again lacking the collective courage to defend its own values.
