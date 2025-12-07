Human rights activist, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk called on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the German authorities to finally provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

Matviychuk calls on Berlin to make a fateful decision regarding Ukraine

The human rights activist draws attention to the fact that the world is currently living in times that test us all for true leadership, courage, and responsibility.

In addition, Matviychuk urged Ukraine's allies not to ignore the fact that Russian missiles take less than a minute to reach, for example, a school in Kharkiv.

The only way to prevent this is to stop these missiles at a military airfield in Russia. For that, we need Taurus. Oleksandra Matviychuk Human rights activist, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Against this background, she called on official Berlin to carefully study and analyze the mistakes the country has made in its relations with Russia.

It's no secret that the main issue is the bribery of the German elite for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

According to Matviychuk, until 2022, Germany, like the entire "civilized world" in general, had allowed Putin to do whatever he wanted for too long.