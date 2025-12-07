Nobel laureate Matviychuk appealed to Merz to save Ukraine
Nobel laureate Matviychuk appealed to Merz to save Ukraine

Matviychuk calls on Berlin to make a fateful decision regarding Ukraine
Source:  RND

Human rights activist, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk called on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the German authorities to finally provide Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

  • Matviychuk criticizes the German elite for allowing Putin to act with impunity, particularly in relation to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
  • She highlights the need for allies to take action and prevent further Russian aggression by providing essential military support to Ukraine.

The human rights activist draws attention to the fact that the world is currently living in times that test us all for true leadership, courage, and responsibility.

In addition, Matviychuk urged Ukraine's allies not to ignore the fact that Russian missiles take less than a minute to reach, for example, a school in Kharkiv.

The only way to prevent this is to stop these missiles at a military airfield in Russia. For that, we need Taurus.

Oleksandra Matviychuk

Oleksandra Matviychuk

Human rights activist, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Against this background, she called on official Berlin to carefully study and analyze the mistakes the country has made in its relations with Russia.

It's no secret that the main issue is the bribery of the German elite for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

According to Matviychuk, until 2022, Germany, like the entire "civilized world" in general, had allowed Putin to do whatever he wanted for too long.

Russian war crimes in Chechnya, Moldova, Georgia, Mali, Libya, Syria — no one punished them, — the human rights activist is indignant.

