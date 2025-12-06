Russia destroyed the protective shield of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

The UN nuclear inspectorate has officially confirmed that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's protective shield, built to contain radioactive materials from the 1986 disaster, can no longer perform its main safety function after a Russian drone attack.

What is known about the situation at the Chernobyl NPP?

A new serious one was discovered during an inspection of the station's steel protective structure — it was damaged by a Russian drone strike in February 2025.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the inspection mission "confirmed that (the protective structure) has finally lost its basic safety functions."

What is important to understand is primarily the ability to contain radioactive materials.

Despite this, no permanent damage to its supporting structures or monitoring systems has been recorded."

Grossi noted that repairs have already been made, but comprehensive restoration remains necessary to prevent further deterioration and ensure long-term nuclear safety.