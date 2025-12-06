Watch: DIU special forces destroyed Russian Buk air defense system on TOT
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
"Ghosts" of the DIU destroyed the enemy "Buk" - exclusive video of the celebratory strike in the Zaporizhia region.

  • Exclusive video shows Ukrainian special forces successfully destroying a Russian Buk air defense system on TOT.
  • The 'Ghosts' special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry displayed exceptional capabilities during the celebratory strike.
  • The action took place in the Zaporizhia region, underlining the ongoing armed struggle against Russian invaders.

DIU burned down an enemy “Buk” on the TOT of the Zaporizhia region

On December 6, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of Ukraine, the masters of the GUR special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Ghosts” tracked down and successfully struck the enemy anti-aircraft missile system “Buk-M3”.

Another expensive air defense system of the Russian invaders was burned in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region near the settlement of Sviatotroitske.

The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!

