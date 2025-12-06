Watch: DIU special forces destroyed Russian Buk air defense system on TOT

"Ghosts" of the DIU destroyed the enemy "Buk" - exclusive video of the celebratory strike in the Zaporizhia region.

On December 6, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of Ukraine, the masters of the GUR special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Ghosts” tracked down and successfully struck the enemy anti-aircraft missile system “Buk-M3”.

Another expensive air defense system of the Russian invaders was burned in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region near the settlement of Sviatotroitske.