Watch: DIU special forces destroyed Russian Buk air defense system on TOT

"Ghosts" of the DIU destroyed the enemy "Buk" - exclusive video of the celebratory strike in the Zaporizhia region.
DIU burned down an enemy “Buk” on the TOT of the Zaporizhia region
On December 6, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of Ukraine, the masters of the GUR special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Ghosts” tracked down and successfully struck the enemy anti-aircraft missile system “Buk-M3”.
The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!
