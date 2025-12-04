Soldiers of the "Ghosts" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shot down a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- The "Ghosts" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine successfully shot down a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in Crimea, further weakening Russian air defense systems.
- The operation took place at the Kacha airfield in Crimea, where additional damage was inflicted on Russian radar equipment.
“Bavovna” in Crimea: DIU hit a Russian fighter jet
The State Highway Administration published a corresponding video.
On December 4, the “Ghosts” hit a Russian multi-role MiG-29 fighter jet at the Kacha military airfield in Crimea.
That same night, the Irtysh airfield radar complex near temporarily occupied Simferopol was hit by a “Ghost” attack.
