Watch: DIU special forces hit a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in Crimea
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: DIU special forces hit a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
MiG-29
Читати українською

Soldiers of the "Ghosts" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shot down a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Points of attention

  • The "Ghosts" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine successfully shot down a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet in Crimea, further weakening Russian air defense systems.
  • The operation took place at the Kacha airfield in Crimea, where additional damage was inflicted on Russian radar equipment.

“Bavovna” in Crimea: DIU hit a Russian fighter jet

The State Highway Administration published a corresponding video.

On December 4, the “Ghosts” hit a Russian multi-role MiG-29 fighter jet at the Kacha military airfield in Crimea.

That same night, the Irtysh airfield radar complex near temporarily occupied Simferopol was hit by a “Ghost” attack.

The DIU special forces continue to systematically weaken the Muscovites' air defense system over the temporarily occupied peninsula, destroying radars, anti-aircraft systems, and now also fighter aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU showed how it punishes Kadyrov's supporters near Berdyansk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New DIU operation on TOT — first details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU and partisans carried out a daring sabotage in Berdyansk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU showed a video of the destruction of the Russian railway infrastructure by partisans on TOT
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
railways

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?