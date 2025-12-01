Watch: DIU and partisans carried out a daring sabotage in Berdyansk
Watch: DIU and partisans carried out a daring sabotage in Berdyansk

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

Nine invaders, an enemy "Tiger" and two pickup trucks - as a result of the GURkot in Berdyansk, the Russians suffered losses. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Points of attention

  • Successful sabotage operation in Berdyansk by GUR and the Resistance Movement resulted in losses for Russian occupiers.
  • Nine invaders suffered casualties and equipment damage due to the well-executed explosion by Ukrainian forces.
  • Five enemies were destroyed, and equipment damaged, including heavy vehicles, in the operation.

DIU and partisans blew up Russian Guards in Berdyansk

On November 19 at 10:20 p.m. Kyiv time, Russian invaders gathered under a propaganda billboard at the entrance to temporarily occupied Berdyansk in Zaporizhia — their leisurely conversation was interrupted by a powerful explosion.

As a result of the successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Movement of Resistance to Russian Occupation, Muscovites suffered losses in personnel and equipment:

  • Five invaders from the so-called "Russian Guard" were destroyed,

  • four more — heavy “300”;

  • Two enemy pickup trucks and a Tiger armored vehicle were damaged.

The GURkit in Berdyansk caused a stir — ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the site of the destruction of the Russian occupiers.

The General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds: there will be due retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

