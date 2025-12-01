Nine invaders, an enemy "Tiger" and two pickup trucks - as a result of the GURkot in Berdyansk, the Russians suffered losses. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
DIU and partisans blew up Russian Guards in Berdyansk
On November 19 at 10:20 p.m. Kyiv time, Russian invaders gathered under a propaganda billboard at the entrance to temporarily occupied Berdyansk in Zaporizhia — their leisurely conversation was interrupted by a powerful explosion.
As a result of the successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Movement of Resistance to Russian Occupation, Muscovites suffered losses in personnel and equipment:
Five invaders from the so-called "Russian Guard" were destroyed,
four more — heavy “300”;
Two enemy pickup trucks and a Tiger armored vehicle were damaged.
The GURkit in Berdyansk caused a stir — ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the site of the destruction of the Russian occupiers.
