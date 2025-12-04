The DIU showed a video of the destruction of the Russian railway infrastructure by partisans on TOT
The DIU showed a video of the destruction of the Russian railway infrastructure by partisans on TOT

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
railways
The partisans conducted six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to destroy the enemy's railway infrastructure.

Points of attention

  • Partisans have conducted six successful operations in Russia and Ukraine to destroy the enemy's railway infrastructure, complicating the transportation process for the Russian army.
  • The resistance movement is spreading from the Far East to the Caucasus, aiming to cover the entire territory of the Russian Federation and support Ukraine against the threat.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shared a video of the combat operation, showcasing the systematic destruction of transport infrastructure in the aggressor state.

Partisans on TOT destroy railways — video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

The resistance movement to the Kremlin regime continues to methodically destroy transport infrastructure throughout the territory of the aggressor state. In recent weeks alone, there have been six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As noted in the GUR, each burned locomotive or relay cabinet means days and weeks of delay in trains with equipment and ammunition for the Russian army.

From the Far East to the Caucasus, the flames are gradually engulfing the entire enemy territory, and resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine is growing within Russia.

