The DIU showed a video of the destruction of the Russian railway infrastructure by partisans on TOT

The partisans conducted six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to destroy the enemy's railway infrastructure.

Partisans on TOT destroy railways — video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published a video of the combat operation.

The resistance movement to the Kremlin regime continues to methodically destroy transport infrastructure throughout the territory of the aggressor state. In recent weeks alone, there have been six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As noted in the GUR, each burned locomotive or relay cabinet means days and weeks of delay in trains with equipment and ammunition for the Russian army.