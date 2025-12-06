ZNPP plunged into total blackout

On December 6, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi officially confirmed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP temporarily lost all external power last night. According to him, this is the 11th total blackout during the entire period of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The recent attacks on Ukraine's energy sector by Russia have led to increased power outages in 8 regions, forcing measures to limit consumption.
- The situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains critical, with constant threats to the stability of the facility amidst the ongoing conflict.
The situation at the ZNPP — what is known so far
The IAEA Director General draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been reconnected to the 330 kV power line after a half-hour outage.
Despite this, it is important to understand that the 750 kV line was still disconnected.
It is also worth noting that on December 6, the aggressor country Russia again massively attacked the energy sector in various regions of Ukraine.
This time, the enemy seriously damaged the equipment of thermal power plants.
Against the backdrop of the latest Russian attack, the scope of the projected measures to limit consumption was forcibly increased.
Power outages are currently being recorded in 8 regions of Ukraine.
