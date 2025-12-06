The US recorded a record level of support for Ukraine
The US recorded a record level of support for Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

The results of a new poll by the Reagan Institute in the United States indicate that in 2025, Americans demonstrate record-high support for defending Ukraine and for its victory in the war against Russia. This is more than 60% of the country's population.

Points of attention

  • The survey reflects a strong commitment to Ukraine's defense and increased bipartisan support for providing military aid.
  • The results emphasize the significance of the US being on the right side of history and supporting Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Most Americans remain on Ukraine's side

First of all, it is worth noting that over 60% of US citizens support providing Ukraine with American weapons to protect it from the aggressor country of Russia.

Those surveyed made it clear that they favor maintaining U.S. leadership on the international stage, but the U.S. must also remain on the right side of history, especially regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This year's data shows record-high support for Ukraine's defense, growing commitment to NATO, and strong bipartisan agreement that the United States should maintain the most powerful military in the world.

In addition, it is noted that 62% of respondents are convinced that Ukraine should win, and 64% support providing Ukraine with American weapons.

It is worth noting that this is as much as 9 points more than in 2024, with bipartisan support (59% Republicans, 75% Democrats).

The survey was conducted from October 23, 2025, to November 3, 2025, by the bipartisan research group Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research. The total sample size was 2,507 people.

