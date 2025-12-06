The results of a new poll by the Reagan Institute in the United States indicate that in 2025, Americans demonstrate record-high support for defending Ukraine and for its victory in the war against Russia. This is more than 60% of the country's population.
Most Americans remain on Ukraine's side
First of all, it is worth noting that over 60% of US citizens support providing Ukraine with American weapons to protect it from the aggressor country of Russia.
Those surveyed made it clear that they favor maintaining U.S. leadership on the international stage, but the U.S. must also remain on the right side of history, especially regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.
In addition, it is noted that 62% of respondents are convinced that Ukraine should win, and 64% support providing Ukraine with American weapons.
It is worth noting that this is as much as 9 points more than in 2024, with bipartisan support (59% Republicans, 75% Democrats).
