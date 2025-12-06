On December 6, at the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aggressor country Russia was also not left without “gifts.” The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces had struck a number of successful strikes against the enemy.

Ukraine continues to destroy Russian forces

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that on the night of December 6, units of Ukrainian troops carried out a successful attack on the infrastructure of the Ryazan Oil Refinery on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The defense forces were not only able to hit the target, but also to strike the low-temperature isomerization facilities.

The Ryazan Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. It produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, etc. It is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian occupiers.

Moreover, it is emphasized that in order to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, Ukraine carried out a powerful attack on the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant.

What is important to understand is that it is located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

This is an enterprise that is actively engaged in the production of components (cases) for shells commissioned by the Russian Ministry of Defense.