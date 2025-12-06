10.22.24. Partisans spread secret code in occupied territories of Ukraine
Ukraine
10.22.24. Partisans spread secret code in occupied territories of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are also congratulated on the holiday at the TOT of Ukraine
Source:  Yellow Ribbon

On December 6, the entire country celebrates Armed Forces Day in Ukraine — even the part of the country that is temporarily under Russian occupation. Partisans and activists have come up with an unusual way to salute the Armed Forces of Ukraine and honor their feat.

  • The 'Yellow Ribbon' movement conveys gratitude, belief, and anticipation for the return of Ukrainian soldiers in the occupied regions.
  • The actions by partisans and activists depict a strong sense of solidarity and patriotism towards the Armed Forces of Ukraine despite challenging circumstances.

An important action was held by the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Yellow Ribbon.

Today is the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! And today, residents of the temporarily occupied territories held one of the largest actions in honor of Ukrainian soldiers, the message says.

What is important to understand is that residents of more than 60 temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine joined it.

The first to be published were photos from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, namely: from Donetsk, Makiivka, Zhdanivka, Luhansk, Seversko-Donetsk, Mariupol, and Horlivka.

The message is simple: 10.22.24. 10 is a letter of the alphabet. 22 is a letter of the alphabet. 24 is a letter of the alphabet. Together they make up a simple and hopeful word: ZSU.

Today, the "Yellow Ribbon" movement wants to say to the Armed Forces of Ukraine the main words that Ukrainians live by under occupation: THANK YOU, WE BELIEVE IN YOU, WE ARE WAITING FOR YOU! GLORY TO THE HEROES! — says the statement of the partisans and activists.

