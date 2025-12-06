On December 6, the entire country celebrates Armed Forces Day in Ukraine — even the part of the country that is temporarily under Russian occupation. Partisans and activists have come up with an unusual way to salute the Armed Forces of Ukraine and honor their feat.
Points of attention
- The 'Yellow Ribbon' movement conveys gratitude, belief, and anticipation for the return of Ukrainian soldiers in the occupied regions.
- The actions by partisans and activists depict a strong sense of solidarity and patriotism towards the Armed Forces of Ukraine despite challenging circumstances.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are also congratulated on the holiday at the TOT of Ukraine
An important action was held by the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Yellow Ribbon.
What is important to understand is that residents of more than 60 temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine joined it.
The first to be published were photos from Donetsk and Luhansk regions, namely: from Donetsk, Makiivka, Zhdanivka, Luhansk, Seversko-Donetsk, Mariupol, and Horlivka.
The message is simple: 10.22.24. 10 is a letter of the alphabet. 22 is a letter of the alphabet. 24 is a letter of the alphabet. Together they make up a simple and hopeful word: ZSU.
