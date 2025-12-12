Watch: One of Russia's largest refineries burns after drone attack

On the night of December 12, a loud “bang” thundered in the Russian city of Yaroslavl against the backdrop of an attack by drones. It is important to understand that this city is located northeast of Moscow — more than 700 kilometers from the state border with Ukraine. The local oil refinery was hit.

According to local residents, a series of loud explosions were heard in the city at first — about seven in total.

On the eve of the drone attack, local governor Mikhail Yevraev warned of "drone danger" in the region.

A little later, a video was published online, showing a bright glow in the sky above the city's industrial zone and a column of smoke.

OSINT analysts and local Telegram channels concluded that this time the company "Slavneft-YANOS" ("Yaroslavnefteorgsintez") was hit by a new powerful attack by Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this refinery is one of the five largest oil refineries in Russia.

In addition, it is indicated that the said plant has the capacity to process about 15 million tons of oil per year.

This enterprise is of strategic importance for the economy and military machine of the aggressor country, as it produces a wide range of petroleum products: from automotive gasoline to jet fuel and lubricants.

On the morning of December 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that during the night their air defense allegedly neutralized 90 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones.