Watch: One of Russia's largest refineries burns after drone attack
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: One of Russia's largest refineries burns after drone attack

Another huge refinery is on fire in Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of December 12, a loud “bang” thundered in the Russian city of Yaroslavl against the backdrop of an attack by drones. It is important to understand that this city is located northeast of Moscow — more than 700 kilometers from the state border with Ukraine. The local oil refinery was hit.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities had prior warnings of drone threats, highlighting the growing tensions and risks in the area.
  • The confirmation by the Russian Ministry of Defense of neutralizing 90 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones points to escalating conflicts and challenges faced by both countries.

Another huge refinery is on fire in Russia

According to local residents, a series of loud explosions were heard in the city at first — about seven in total.

On the eve of the drone attack, local governor Mikhail Yevraev warned of "drone danger" in the region.

A little later, a video was published online, showing a bright glow in the sky above the city's industrial zone and a column of smoke.

OSINT analysts and local Telegram channels concluded that this time the company "Slavneft-YANOS" ("Yaroslavnefteorgsintez") was hit by a new powerful attack by Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this refinery is one of the five largest oil refineries in Russia.

In addition, it is indicated that the said plant has the capacity to process about 15 million tons of oil per year.

This enterprise is of strategic importance for the economy and military machine of the aggressor country, as it produces a wide range of petroleum products: from automotive gasoline to jet fuel and lubricants.

On the morning of December 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that during the night their air defense allegedly neutralized 90 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon chief acknowledges Ukraine's superiority over the US
US Department of Defense
Pentagon cooperates with Ukraine to improve its army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump attacks Zelensky with new accusations
The White House
Trump again reproaches Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the US's "compromise vision" regarding Donetsk region
Zelenskyy revealed the American vision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?