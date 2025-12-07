Pentagon chief acknowledges Ukraine's superiority over the US
Pentagon chief acknowledges Ukraine's superiority over the US

US Department of Defense
The head of the US Department of War, Pete Hegseth, officially confirmed that the US Armed Forces are studying the use of autonomous weapons systems by Ukraine during a war with Russia. The Minister of Defense acknowledged that the experience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is very valuable for the States.

  • The US is working with allies, including Ukraine, to enhance defense capabilities and create a global defense system.
  • The cooperation aims to establish a strong defense shield with well-armed allies worldwide to protect common interests.

Pentagon cooperates with Ukraine to improve its army

Pete Hegset made a statement on this matter at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation forum in California.

He drew attention to the fact that autonomous platforms and artificial intelligence technologies will determine the nature of future conflicts.

According to the American minister, the allies of the United States are already obliged to increase defense spending to maintain common security.

Hegset also officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump's team is actively working with partners to create a global defense system.

This will form a powerful common defense shield with well-armed allies around the world, ready to defend themselves and protect common interests.

