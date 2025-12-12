Trump seeks withdrawal of Russian troops from three regions of Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump wants to get Russia to withdraw its soldiers from the small territories they have occupied in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This is one of the points of the American "peace plan".
Points of attention
- The 'peace plan' proposed by the US contains 20 points and aims to address the conflict in Ukraine, with focus on the Russian troop withdrawal.
- President Zelensky highlights the complexities of the situation, with the Kremlin's reluctance to withdraw troops from certain regions raising concerns.
What concessions is Trump seeking from Russia?
According to the head of state, regarding the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Kremlin is not going to withdraw from these regions.
According to media reports, the updated "peace plan", which currently has 20 points, does not formally contain a ban on Ukraine's accession to NATO and does not oblige Kyiv to renounce membership in the Alliance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-