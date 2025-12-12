Trump seeks withdrawal of Russian troops from three regions of Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump wants to get Russia to withdraw its soldiers from the small territories they have occupied in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. This is one of the points of the American "peace plan".

What concessions is Trump seeking from Russia?

In addition to the still uncoordinated positions regarding Donetsk region, the document (“peace plan” — ed.) proposed the withdrawal of Russians from some parts of our regions where they are currently located. This is what is being considered. That is, they are leaving the corresponding parts of Kharkiv, Sumy region, Dnipro region, where they are. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, regarding the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Kremlin is not going to withdraw from these regions.

Kherson, Zaporizhia — their position is that no, they are not leaving, and we are standing where we are. This is the case today. I am simply stating a fact, — explained Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to media reports, the updated "peace plan", which currently has 20 points, does not formally contain a ban on Ukraine's accession to NATO and does not oblige Kyiv to renounce membership in the Alliance.