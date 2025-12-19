Slovakia no longer plans to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the future, as this does not hasten the end of the war, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

Fico cynically refused to help Ukraine

According to him, financing Kyiv's military needs does not accelerate the resolution of the war.

Slovakia will not participate in any military loan for Ukraine, and we reject further financing, including from the resources of the Slovak Republic, for military needs. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico previously stated that his government supports the US "peace plan" for Ukraine. He also acknowledged that the document is in favor of Russia.

The head of the Slovak government called the US "peace plan" pretentious and boasted that "Russia will emerge from it as a complete winner, strengthened morally and economically." Ukraine, Fico believes, should agree to this proposal. Share

Fico also believes that the current proposal is worse for Ukraine than the plan discussed in 2022, but he still sees this as a chance for an immediate ceasefire on both sides of the front.