Slovakia no longer plans to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the future, as this does not hasten the end of the war, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.
Fico cynically refused to help Ukraine
According to him, financing Kyiv's military needs does not accelerate the resolution of the war.
Fico previously stated that his government supports the US "peace plan" for Ukraine. He also acknowledged that the document is in favor of Russia.
Fico also believes that the current proposal is worse for Ukraine than the plan discussed in 2022, but he still sees this as a chance for an immediate ceasefire on both sides of the front.
