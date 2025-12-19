Fico categorically refused to provide any military assistance to Ukraine
Source:  Reuters

Slovakia no longer plans to provide military assistance to Ukraine in the future, as this does not hasten the end of the war, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has decided to halt any military assistance to Ukraine, believing it does not expedite the end of the war.
  • Fico supports the US “peace plan” for Ukraine, which he views as advantageous to Russia, urging Ukraine to consider the proposal.
  • The refusal of military aid by Slovakia under Fico's leadership highlights a shift in strategy and stance towards the conflict in Ukraine.

Fico cynically refused to help Ukraine

According to him, financing Kyiv's military needs does not accelerate the resolution of the war.

Slovakia will not participate in any military loan for Ukraine, and we reject further financing, including from the resources of the Slovak Republic, for military needs.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico previously stated that his government supports the US "peace plan" for Ukraine. He also acknowledged that the document is in favor of Russia.

The head of the Slovak government called the US "peace plan" pretentious and boasted that "Russia will emerge from it as a complete winner, strengthened morally and economically." Ukraine, Fico believes, should agree to this proposal.

Fico also believes that the current proposal is worse for Ukraine than the plan discussed in 2022, but he still sees this as a chance for an immediate ceasefire on both sides of the front.

